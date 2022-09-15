Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $50.22 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,899 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $235.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.40.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

