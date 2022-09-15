Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 513,710 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $33,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 91,651 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 133,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

