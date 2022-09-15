Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 76,191 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,230 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,191 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.15% of Splunk worth $35,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 35,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $95.44 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.