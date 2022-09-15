Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 26,458 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.29% of Masco worth $35,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tobam lifted its position in Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

