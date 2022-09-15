Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 35,951 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,951 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.15% of Ingersoll Rand worth $31,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,652,000 after buying an additional 109,961 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after buying an additional 503,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $50.14. 13,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,142. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

