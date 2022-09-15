Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,158 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 101,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.29. 12,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

