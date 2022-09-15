Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,685 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $323.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.74. The company has a market capitalization of $312.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

