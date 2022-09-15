Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,175 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $32,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $339.48 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $375.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.10 and a 200 day moving average of $325.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

