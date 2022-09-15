TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMVWY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.00 ($15.31) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.75 ($13.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TeamViewer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

TeamViewer Price Performance

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

