TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.30

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 141532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FTI. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

