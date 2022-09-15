Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

