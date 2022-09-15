Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.68

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 11210885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.