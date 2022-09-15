Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telekom Austria from €7.10 ($7.24) to €7.20 ($7.35) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Telekom Austria Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Telekom Austria Cuts Dividend

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.5695 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Telekom Austria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

See Also

