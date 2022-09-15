Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Down 66.9% in August

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the August 15th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.8 days.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

TPLWF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Temple & Webster Group has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.50.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPLWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Temple & Webster Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Temple & Webster Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.