Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $67,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tenable by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after buying an additional 596,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $66,293.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $66,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

