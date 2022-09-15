Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is Adalta Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises approximately 4.7% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,466. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

