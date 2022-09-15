Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 56.7% in August

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Trading Up 0.2 %

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.