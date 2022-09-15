Terra Virtua Kolect Reaches Market Cap of $37.67 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 507.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.02990046 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00828367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is www.terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is a cross-platform non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that offers a curated marketplace for NFT creators and collectors to interact. The Terra Virtua Kolect platform spans web, PC and mobile AR/VR environments.The Terra Virtua Kolect project raised $2.6 million in three rounds of token sales. Some of Terra Virtua’s partners for creating digital collectibles include Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.Terra Virtua was formed as a project in 2017, but its utility token TVK only launched on Dec. 16, 2021.”

