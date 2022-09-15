Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.26 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.26 ($0.12). 2,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 20,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20 ($0.12).

Tetragon Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Tetragon Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tetragon Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

