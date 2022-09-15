Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,457,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,622,000 after acquiring an additional 240,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $163.19. 96,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.06 and a 200-day moving average of $169.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.