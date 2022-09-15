The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 29.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Allstate by 94.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,241. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

