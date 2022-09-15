The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $144.68

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.68 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.04). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 159 ($1.92), with a volume of 50,487 shares trading hands.

The Alumasc Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £58.54 million and a PE ratio of 795.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The Alumasc Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 6.65 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments. It offers water management solutions for urban water management in the areas of gutters and downpipes, building drainage, drainage and access covers, and fascia soffit copings under the Alumasc, Skyline, Rainwater, Harmer, Wade, and Gatic brands; building envelope solutions, such as roof waterproofing systems, green and landscaped garden roofing, architectural screening, ventilation louvres, solar shading, and off-site constructed modular balconies under the Roof-Pro, Alumasc, and Levolux brands; and housebuilding products under the timloc brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.