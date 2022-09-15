The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Trimmed by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 3.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $31,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,830,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $760,634,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.1 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 133,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,776. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

