The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 4,120 ($49.78).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,831.25 ($58.38).

LON BKG opened at GBX 3,475 ($41.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,901.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,942.40. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,357 ($40.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 21.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, insider Andy Kemp bought 2,636 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, with a total value of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Elizabeth Adekunle purchased 554 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, with a total value of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19). Also, insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,338 shares of company stock valued at $70,539,470.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

