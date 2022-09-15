The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.55

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.55 and traded as high as $37.76. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 13,791 shares traded.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 829.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 15,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

