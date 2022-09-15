The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.55

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.55 and traded as high as $37.76. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 13,791 shares traded.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Up 3.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.