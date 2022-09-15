The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the first quarter worth $227,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

