The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

