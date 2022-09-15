The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $53.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASO. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

ASO stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

