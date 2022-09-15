The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kroger Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

