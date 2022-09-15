The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,295,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $330.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

