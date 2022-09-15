The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

