The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.70. 35,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

