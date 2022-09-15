The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.95. 160,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.