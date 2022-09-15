The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:TJX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.87. 226,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.