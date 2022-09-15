The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.87. 226,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

