The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Boosted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.89. 276,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,956. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.