Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.80 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWKS. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

TWKS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 21,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,813. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after buying an additional 369,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 272,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 586,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 269,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 354.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 246,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

