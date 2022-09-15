Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Down 1.2%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.60 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.31). Approximately 47,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 174,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.60 ($0.31).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.79 million and a PE ratio of -9.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.18.

About Thruvision Group

(Get Rating)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Read More

