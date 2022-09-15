Titan Coin (TTN) Trading 146.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 212.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 146.4% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $182,609.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium “

