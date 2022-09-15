TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.72.
Shares of TJX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62.
In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
