TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

