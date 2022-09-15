Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

Shares of TKOMY opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $63.16.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

