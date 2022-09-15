Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 821.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $71.00.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
