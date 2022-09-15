Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 821.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

