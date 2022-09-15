Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in August

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,558,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 1,204,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.