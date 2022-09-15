Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Short Interest Update

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Track Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRCK opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.72. Track Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Track Group had a positive return on equity of 543.00% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

