Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,904 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average volume of 1,528 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM traded up $30.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $489.79. 68,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $504.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

