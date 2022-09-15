Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 27,841 put options on the company. This is an increase of 705% compared to the typical volume of 3,459 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,178,000 after buying an additional 286,689 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 303,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,746. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.