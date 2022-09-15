Traders Purchase Large Volume of Children’s Place Call Options (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,095 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the average daily volume of 516 call options.

Children’s Place stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 33,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,800. The firm has a market cap of $466.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 24.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 253,484 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,847 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,656,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLCE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

