Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Trading Up 14.3%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 54,185 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26,993% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNLIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trainline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.75.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.