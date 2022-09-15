TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 5.1%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $55.04. Approximately 1,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 447,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,520,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $99,234.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,905 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,928. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.