TRAVA.FINANCE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $122,798.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $321,355.90 and approximately $122,798.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 981.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.56 or 0.10681872 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00836764 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021026 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035211 BTC.
About TRAVA.FINANCE
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 718,367,120 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
Receive News & Updates for TRAVA.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRAVA.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.