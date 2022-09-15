Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $76.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Trex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Trex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,365,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. Trex has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.